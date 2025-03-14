Parker Kelly News: Tallies twice in win

Kelly scored two goals on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Kelly put the Avalanche ahead 2-0 in the second period and struck again in the third for what was ultimately the game-winning goal. The 25-year-old forward had gone 20 games without scoring, adding just four assists in that span, and he was scratched Monday versus the Blackhawks. Kelly may not be a lock for the lineup moving forward as the Avalanche also have Miles Wood and Jimmy Vesey competing for fourth-line minutes. For the season, Kelly is at seven goals and 17 points, one off his career high in each category. He's added 76 shots on net, 124 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 66 appearances.