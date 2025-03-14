Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, March 14

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has a total of six games on the slate for Friday evening, including the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets in a nationally televised game on NHL Network at 8 p.m. ET. We'll give into a couple of games, providing a couple of parlay possibilities for the evening. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Friday, March 14

Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames

The Avalanche (39-24-3) and the Flames (30-23-11) meet at Scotiabank Saddledome at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in a key Western Conference matchup.

Colorado has picked up six consecutive victories in this series, while winning eight of the past nine in the series since March 13, 2022. That includes a 4-2 win Feb. 6, as Colorado doubled up Calgary 4-2 in the previous visit to the Saddledome.

It started off okay for the Flames, as Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring at 3:22 of the first period with a power-play goal. The second period belonged to the Avalanche, though, as Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas (PPG) notched all three goals to make it 3-1. Necas returned in the third with an even-strength goal from Sam Malinski and Parker Kelly to make it 4-1, while Rasmus Andersson scored late to make it 4-2. While that goal didn't mess up the moneyline or puck line, it did ruin the Under, flipping to a push at most shops with just 1:46 remaining.

Dustin Wolf let in the four goals on 34 shots, while Mackenzie Blackwood was good for two goals on 29 shots. That is the expected goalie pairing for Friday's rematch.

Colorado was tripped up 2-1 in a shootout in Minnesota on Tuesday, halting a six-game regulation win streak, but the Avs still have 13 out of a possible 14 points since Feb. 26.

Calgary lost 4-3 in a shootout Wednesday, picking up at least one point in five in a row, although it is just 2-0-3 in the span.

For the Avs, there isn't much to glean from recent totals. The Under is 2-0 in the past two, but the Over-Under is 5-5-1 in the past 11 games, with that push being the last unfortunate late goal from the Flames on Feb. 6.

As far as the Flames, the totals have split 2-2 in the past four games, but the Under has a substantial 8-2 edge in the past 10 games, while going 12-3-1 across the past 16 outings.

Based on Calgary's recent Under trends, we'll go low on the total, but be cautious. And, we'd side with the Avalanche on the road, but that would cost you more than two times your potential return. Let's back the Flames catching the goal and a half, and hope for Calgary to force overtime or a shootout like it has in three of the past five games.

Flames +1.5 (-140 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

Utah Hockey Club at Seattle Kraken

The Utah Hockey Club (29-25-11) and the Kraken (28-34-4) meet at Climate Pledge Arena at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Utah outlasted the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in regulation Wednesday as the Under (6.5) held on, and it has a 2-0-2 mark in the past four games, while Utah has managed a 5-1-2 mark in the previous eight outings. The Over has a slight 3-2-1 edge in the past six.

For the Kraken, they won a wild 5-4 overtime game against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, easily cashing the Over (6), and they've won two of the previous three. Against the Western Conference, though, Seattle is just 3-6-0 in the past nine games since Jan. 27. The Over has cashed in the past three against the West, too.

These teams met just once previously, with the Kraken coming away with a 5-2 win as moderate underdogs (+145) as the Over (6) cashed Dec. 30 at CPA. Logan Cooley had a power-play goal for the visitors, while five different scorers notched goals for the home side, including Yanni Gourde, who is now in Tampa. Philipp Grubauer had a rare, effective night turning aside 28 of the 30 shots he faced, while Karel Vejmelka also stopped 28 shots but on 32 attempts.

Let's back Utah here, though. It is playing much better hockey since the new year, and we'll go high on the total.

Utah Hockey Club ML (-136 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

It's been a disaster lately with the best bets, but we'll continue to try and plug through.

On Friday, we'll look for the bounce back with Under in the Colorado-Calgary battle.

Under 6 - Avalanche at Flames (-120 at BetMGM)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 0-2 (0.0%, -265)

Year-to-Date: 24-27-1 (47.1%, -865)

NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+670) at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Flames +1.5 (-140) vs. Avalanche

Under 6 (-120) - Flames at Avs

Over 6 (-105) - Utah at Kraken

Utah Hockey ML (-145) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+189 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Flames +1.5 (-140) vs. Avalanche

Utah Hockey ML (-145) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+257 at FanDuel Sportsbook)