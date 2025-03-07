Fantasy Hockey
Patrik Laine headshot

Patrik Laine Injury: Not practicing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Laine didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to an illness.

Laine is dealing with some flu-like symptoms, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's matchup against the Flames. The 26-year-old has been productive recently, recording two goals, four assists, three blocked shots and two hits over his last six appearances. If both Laine and Michael Pezzetta (lower body) are unavailable Saturday, the Canadiens may need to call up an additional forward ahead of the game in Calgary.




