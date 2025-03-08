Patrik Laine Injury: Won't play Saturday

Laine (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Flames, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Laine missed Friday's practice due to flu-like symptoms, and now he'll be forced to miss at least one game. The Canadiens will welcome back Michael Pezzetta (lower body) to the fold, likely in a fourth-line role, while Joel Armia could see more minutes to cover Laine's absence. Laine's next chance to play comes in the first half of a back-to-back when the Canadiens visit the Canucks on Tuesday.