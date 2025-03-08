Fantasy Hockey
Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Laine (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Flames, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Laine missed Friday's practice due to flu-like symptoms, and now he'll be forced to miss at least one game. The Canadiens will welcome back Michael Pezzetta (lower body) to the fold, likely in a fourth-line role, while Joel Armia could see more minutes to cover Laine's absence. Laine's next chance to play comes in the first half of a back-to-back when the Canadiens visit the Canucks on Tuesday.

Patrik Laine
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
