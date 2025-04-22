Patrik Laine News: Earns helper in playoff opener

Laine logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Laine snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The winger took a shot that led to a second chance for Cole Caufield to bury midway through the third period. Laine was a big threat on the power play during the regular season, earning 19 of his 33 points, as well as 15 of his 20 goals, with the man advantage over 52 games. That said, his even-strength role has been fairly limited in Montreal, so he'll need to stay productive on the power play to make an impact.