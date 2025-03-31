Patrik Laine News: Nets power-play goal

Laine scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Laine's tally with a man advantage was the opening goal of the night and would be the first of two power-play goals the Habs would score Sunday. The 26-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 32 points and 100 shots on net in 43 appearances this season. Laine continues to prove his value for Montreal as a near-point-per-game player this season. He has five goals and eight points in his last nine contests since his return from a brief illness. Laine should challenge for the 40-point mark by the end of the regular season and is within striking distance of posing his sixth 25-goal campaign in his nine-year NHL career. The winger has excellent value in all formats while Montreal looks to hold onto the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.