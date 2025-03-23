Pavel Buchnevich Injury: Won't play Sunday

Buchnevich (illness) won't be in the lineup against Nashville on Sunday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Buchnevich will miss his second straight game and remains day-to-day. He has compiled 14 goals, 47 points and 127 shots on net across 68 appearances this season. With Buchenvich unavailable, Zachary Bolduc will probably stay on the top line versus the Predators, while Dalibor Dvorsky will replace Oskar Sundqvist in Sunday's lineup.