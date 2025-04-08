Pavel Buchnevich News: Nets lone goal in loss

Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Buchnevich scored for the third game in a row and the fourth time in five contests when he tied this game at 1-1 in the second period. The 29-year-old is up to 18 goals, 51 points, 141 shots on net, 43 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 73 appearances. He's playing well at the right time of year to help fantasy managers who have been patient with him amid his worst season in four years with the Blues.