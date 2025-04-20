Pavel Dorofeyev News: Nets power-play marker

Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Dorofeyev was the Golden Knights' team leader with 35 goals in the regular season, and he's not done scoring yet. He restored a lead for Vegas with his tally at 13:33 of the second period. The 24-year-old winger has scored in three straight contests. He saw just 13:23 of ice time Sunday and could see more sheltered minutes during the playoffs, but he should continue to be a factor on the power play, where he had 13 goals and 17 points during the regular season.