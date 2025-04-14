Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philip Broberg headshot

Philip Broberg News: Rejoins team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Broberg (personal) practice with the team ahead of Tuesday's clash with Utah, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Broberg returns to the lineup after missing just one game while attending to a personal matter. In 67 games this year, the 23-year-old defenseman set new career highs in goals (eight), assists (21) and shots (97) and figures to offer decent mid-range fantasy value during the postseason.

Philip Broberg
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now