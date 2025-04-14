Philip Broberg News: Rejoins team
Broberg (personal) practice with the team ahead of Tuesday's clash with Utah, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Broberg returns to the lineup after missing just one game while attending to a personal matter. In 67 games this year, the 23-year-old defenseman set new career highs in goals (eight), assists (21) and shots (97) and figures to offer decent mid-range fantasy value during the postseason.
