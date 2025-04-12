Fantasy Hockey
Philip Broberg headshot

Philip Broberg News: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Broberg (personal) won't play against Seattle on Saturday, per Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site.

Broberg will miss at least one game but could be ready to play against Utah on Tuesday in the Blues' regular-season finale. He has produced eight goals, 29 points, 97 shots on net and 98 blocked shots across 67 appearances this season. Matt Kessel will replace Broberg in Saturday's lineup.

