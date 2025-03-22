Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Kochetkov will guard the road goal against the Kings on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has stopped 109 of 115 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 25-11-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. The Kings sit 22nd in the league with 2.81 goals per game in 2024-25.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now