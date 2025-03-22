Pyotr Kochetkov News: Defending crease Saturday
Kochetkov will guard the road goal against the Kings on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kochetkov has stopped 109 of 115 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 25-11-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. The Kings sit 22nd in the league with 2.81 goals per game in 2024-25.
