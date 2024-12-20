Pyotr Kochetkov News: Minimal offensive support in defeat

Kochetkov conceded three goals on 22 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Kochetkov turned in a solid performance Friday in a goaltender duel against Charlie Lindgren, but the Hurricanes weren't able to muster up enough offensive support for their netminder. Kochetkov hasn't been able to get into a groove lately, as he's alternated wins and losses over seven appearances in December. The 25-year-old is sporting a 13-6-0 record, .900 save percentage and 2.51 GAA through 20 appearances. Carolina has had five different goaltenders make an appearance in 2024-25, but Kochetkov has been the only one to start in at least eight games.