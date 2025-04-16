Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to start Wednesday

Kochetkov is expected to start on the road against Montreal on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Kochetkov has surrendered at least three goals in each of his past six appearances, going 2-4-0 with a 4.06 GAA and an .830 save percentage over that stretch. He's 27-15-3 with a 2.59 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 46 outings this campaign. Montreal, which will be looking to earn at least one point Wednesday to secure its postseason berth, ranks 17th in goals per game with 2.95.