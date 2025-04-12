Pyotr Kochetkov News: Slated to start

Kochetkov is expected to protect the home net against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov has one win in his last five outings (1-4-0), allowing 21 goals on 110 shots. He has a 26-15-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 45 appearances this season. The Rangers sit 12th in the league with 3.08 goals per game in 2024-25.