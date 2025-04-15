Rasmus Sandin News: Gets to 30-point mark

Sandin logged a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Sandin has two helpers over the last four games, though he's also gone minus-6 in that span. The defenseman reached the 30-point mark Tuesday, a level he's achieved in two of the last three campaign. He did it with four goals, 26 helpers, 77 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 81 appearances.