Rasmus Sandin headshot

Rasmus Sandin News: Sends assist in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Sandin logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Sandin has had a strong March as a complementary scorer, earning six assists and a plus-6 rating, as well as 11 hits and 16 blocked shots, over 11 appearances. The 25-year-old defenseman continues to play alongside John Carlson on the top pairing, though the Capitals' blue line is one of the strongest in the league from top to bottom. Sandin is up to 27 points, 71 shots on net, 82 hits, 101 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating across 70 appearances.

Rasmus Sandin
Washington Capitals
