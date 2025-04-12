Reilly Smith News: Produces two more helpers

Smith logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Smith has four helpers over the last three games and a total of nine points across his last 11 outings. For the season, the 34-year-old winger is up to 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists), 126 shots on net, 48 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 77 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Rangers. He remains as steady as ever, usually good for roughly a point every other game while playing in all situations.