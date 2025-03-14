Ridly Greig News: Two points including GWG

Greig scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Both points came in the first period, with Grieg capping a four-goal eruption for the Senators when he pounced on the rebound of a Shane Pinto shot from the point. Greig has gotten onto the scoresheet just three times in the last 11 games, but the checking-line forward is creeping closer to career-best numbers with 11 goals and 23 points through 62 appearances on the season.