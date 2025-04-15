Fantasy Hockey
Riley Stillman headshot

Riley Stillman News: Joins NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Stillman was brought up from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Stillman has appeared in three NHL games this season, posting one shot on goal and four hits. He has three goals and six assists in 35 AHL outings this campaign. Stillman will probably play in at least one of Carolina's final two games of the regular season because the team will rest some players before the beginning of the playoffs.

