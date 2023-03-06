NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Predators vs Canucks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for March 6: Free NHL Picks and Game Props for Predators vs. Canucks

The Nashville Predators (31-23-6) play the third contest in a six-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks (25-32-5) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with the pick drop scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Predators have won the first two games of the trip, posting a 2-1 victory against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, while easing by the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night. The Predators have moved within six points of the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and it has a game in hand on the Avs, and three games in hand on the Jets.

The Canucks racked up a 4-1 win as big underdogs at home on Saturday night. Vancouver has parted ways with the likes of Curtis Lazar, Luke Schenn and Riley Stillman, as well as Bo Horvat a couple of weeks ago. The team added Filip Hronek, though, as well as Vitali Kravtsov. Vancouver has just 55 points through 62 games, so the playoffs are most likely going to have to wait until at least next season.

While Vancouver is out of the playoff picture, for all intents of purposes, it has alternated wins and losses in each of the past eight games. The Canucks are averaging 3.5 goals per game (GPG) across the eight-game span, so offense has actually improved a touch, over an already solid season average of 3.3 GPG, which is 10th in the NHL.

Offense hasn't been a problem for the Canucks this season, it's defense and goaltending. Vancouver ranks 31st in the NHL by allowing 3.9 GPG, and the penalty kill is dead-last in the league with a 67.7% mark.

The Predators have won four straight games against Western Conference teams, while winning four in a row on the road. They're also 5-1 in the past six when working on a day of rest, while going 4-1 in the past five against the Pacific Division.

On the flip side, the Canucks have been unable to stack wins. Vancouver has gone 0-9 in the past nine when following up a win. It's also 9-19 in the past 28 games overall, while going 5-12 in the previous 17 games on a day of rest.

The Predators have won four of the past five games, and Nashville has been more consistent lately. Back the Preds to keep their playoff hopes alive, grabbing two important points in the Pacific Northwest.

Sports betting is set to launch in Massachusetts by the end of this week. NHL bettors in Massachusetts can get ahead of the game at RotoWire with the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos available at Massachusetts Betting Apps and Massachusetts Sportsbooks.

NHL Money Line Bets for Predators vs. Canucks

Predators ML (-106 at BetRivers)

The Predators have had some issues lighting the lamp lately, going for a total of just six goals across the past three outings, cashing the Under in each game.

However, the last time these teams faced each other in Music City on Feb. 21, Nashville edged Vancouver 5-4 in a shootout. Prior to that, the Predators won on the road against the Canucks, also in a shootout, by a 4-3 score on Nov. 5. The Over has cashed in each of the two previous meetings this season.

The Predators have cashed the Over at a 4-1-2 clip in the past seven games against Western Conference foes while going 3-0-1 in the past four against the Pacific Division.

For the Canucks, the Over is 15-6-5 in the past 26 games overall. And in this series, the Over is 6-1 in the past seven against the Predators in Vancouver, while going 12-3 in the past 15 meetings overall. Go high, and take the Predators on the money line for a nice parlay opportunity.

Check out what BetRivers has to offer on NHL betting with the BetRivers promo code which includes a second chance bet worth up to $500.

NHL Totals Bets for Predators vs. Canucks

Over 6 (-105 at BetMGM)

NHL Game Props for Predators vs. Canucks

Checking out the game props for this Western Conference battle, we have a couple of interesting areas of focus.

The last time these teams met on Feb. 21 in Nashville, we saw a total of four goals in the second period, and three goals in the third period. It's worth taking a chance on playing Over 2 goals at plus-money for the second period in this one. At the very least, you're likely to push, but three or more goals is a winner.

Over 2 Total Goals - Second Period (+105 at BetMGM)

As far as win/total wagers, looking at Predators to win and Over 4.5 goals (+130) looks like a slam-dunk play at plus-money. If you are a little more aggressive, Predators to win and Over 5.5 goals (+210) can help you more than double your initial wager.

However, I'll play it safe and just shoot for a total of five goals, especially since Juuse Saros has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his past four starts. This wager includes overtime and a shootout, too, so a 2-2 game going to OT is a winner if Nashville grabs the victory.