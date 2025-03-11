Roope Hintz Injury: Set to miss at least one week

Hintz (face) avoided suffering a fracture but is expected to miss at least a week, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports Tuesday.

Based on his timeline, Hintz will certainly miss the next two games, though it could certainly be longer depending on his recovery. With Hintz on the shelf, the first-line center role is expected to go to Wyatt Johnston. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old Hintz was rolling with three goals and 13 assists, including seven power-play points, in his last seven contests.