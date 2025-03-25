Ryan Lomberg News: Quiet on offense

Lomberg was held without a point for a ninth straight game in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

The fourth line was involved in the Flames' first goal, but Lomberg didn't earn an assist on the Adam Klapka tally. With no goals since Dec. 17, Lomberg has been a shaky option on offense for a few months now. He's at eight points, 54 shots on net, 57 PIM, 104 hits and a minus-5 rating across 68 appearances.