Best NHL Bets for Panthers at Maple Leafs, November 28

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers (13-7-1) make the second stop of a three-game Canadian road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3) on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

This is the second of four regular-season meetings between these Atlantic Division rivals. The Panthers picked up a 3-1 road victory in the first battle on Oct. 19 as the Under (7) connected. The latter has been a common theme in this series, too, as the total has gone low in eight consecutive between in the regular season and playoffs.

Florida won a feisty game in Ottawa in the first stop of the road trip on Monday night. The Panthers and Senators combined for 167 total penalty minutes, and at one point the reference gave everybody on the ice a game misconduct. That included a roughing and misconduct to Jonah Gadjovich, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Dmitry Kulikov, Ryan Lomberg and Kevin Stenlund also accrued 10 minutes in the box.

As far as the scoring was concerned, Sam Reinhart notched a pair of power-play goals to open the scoring, and Sam Bennett also struck on the man advantage to make it 3-0 after two periods. Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen finished up the scoring in Canada's capital city for the 5-0 victory to give Sergei Bobrovsky more than enough support. He notched 20 saves for the shutout.

Anthony Stolarz is projected to get the starting nod in T-Dot. The backup has a 3-1-0 record, 2.28 GAA and .917 SV%, and he is expected to face Ilya Samsonov, who sports a 4-1-3 record, 3.58 GAA and .878 SV%. While he has a dismal 4.56 GAA in four home starts, he is a perfect 3-0-0, seeing plenty of offensive support. He has definitely needed it.

The Panthers have won four of the past five games on the road, and 10 of the past 13 inside the Atlantic Division. However, Florida has won just four times in the past 16 games in the second end of a back-to-back situation.

The Maple Leafs are back home after a lengthy road trip. Toronto is 16-5 in the past 21 home games after a road trip of seven or more days, really relishing the home cooking after time away.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs ML (-140 at ESPN BET)

Looking to the total, it's been all about the Under when it comes to games inside the Atlantic Division for Florida. The total has gone low in 10 of the past 11 games for the Panthers against Atlantic foes, while going 19-7 in the past 26 games against teams with a winning overall record.

On the flip side, the Over has cashed in seven of the past nine games overall, while going a perfect 5-for-5 in the past five home outings. However, the Under is 10-4-1 in the past 15 games inside the Atlantic Division, and 11-4-1 in the past 16 against winning teams.

And, as mentioned, the total is 8-0 in the past eight meetings in the regular season or playoffs, while cashing in four straight in Toronto.

The conviction isn't terribly strong, despite those overwhelming trends, but lean low, especially if you can get even-money at Under 6.5 goals.

NHL Totals Bets for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Under 6.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Looking to the player props, we have a couple of potential juicy plays with a player on each side.

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart notched two power-play goals in Ottawa, and at plus-money, he is a good bet to get one in Toronto. He had a goal and an assist in the first meeting with the Maple Leafs, and that goal was of the shorthanded variety. Reinhart seems to love skating in Canada.

Sam Reinhart Over 0.5 Power-Play Points (+145 at BetMGM)

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander is due after getting blanked in the past two games after opening the season with at least a point in his first 17 games. He still has 12 goals and 27 points, averaging more than a point and a half per contest. He had an assist in the first meeting with the Panthers, and he is worth playing for the assist. It's a little pricey, but he should get at least one apple on home ice.