FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

Game 1 was tight up until the third period when a three-goal outburst from the Knights sealed the victory, 5-2. The win bodes well; the winner of Game 1 in the Stanley Cup Finals has gone on to win the Cup 75 percent of the time. The Panthers, who were road warriors this season with an 8-1 record, couldn't muster any offense in the third period despite making a name for themselves as the comeback kids.

This is the first time the Panthers have trailed in a series since Round 1 against the Bruins. After scoring just one goal and losing by two, they stormed back with six goals to win, 6-3, in Game 2. The Knights have a chance to take a 2-0 lead in the series for the second straight round and head into Game 2 with the best home record in the playoffs at 7-3.

GOALIES

Adin Hill and Sergei Bobrovsky are expected to start. Hill is making a case to be the Knights' playoff MVP even though he was not the starter in the playoffs. He has so far outdueled Bobrovsky, who had a solid performance in Game 1 but could not withstand a strong and balanced Knights offense.

VALUE PLAYS

Anton Lundell, FLA at VGK ($7,500): Lundell snapped a six-game drought with an assist and four shots in a solid performance in Game 1. Despite centering the third line with Sam Reinhart and Ryan Lomberg, they were arguably the most effective line for the Panthers. There's some added value with Lundell playing on the second power play unit.

LINE STACKS

Golden Knights vs. Panthers

Chandler Stephenson (C – $8,500), Mark Stone (W – $11,000), Brett Howden (W – $6,500)

Stone had a spectacular Game 1, scoring a goal on seven shots. Stephenson and Howden also pitched in with an assist each. The Knights thrive on 5-on-5 play, and Stone's line led the Knights with the most shot attempts. Howden's a good value play on his own, and if this is the line stack you with, Stone is obvious choice as captain for 1.5x points.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. FLA ($9,500): Theodore got the monkey off his back with his first goal of the playoffs and it should give him a huge confidence boost. As Vegas' best offensive option on the blue line, Theodore should once again play a big role in Game 2. He's put three shots on goal in four of his past five games.

