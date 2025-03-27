Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Lafferty headshot

Sam Lafferty Injury: Set to miss out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Lafferty (groin) is slated to miss Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

According to head coach Lindy Ruff, Lafferty is nearing his return to action but it's unlikely to be Thursday's tilt against the Pens. In 50 games this year, the 30-year-old winger has notched just five points. Given his offensive limitations, Lafferty's expected absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.

Sam Lafferty
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now