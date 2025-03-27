Sam Lafferty Injury: Set to miss out Thursday

Lafferty (groin) is slated to miss Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

According to head coach Lindy Ruff, Lafferty is nearing his return to action but it's unlikely to be Thursday's tilt against the Pens. In 50 games this year, the 30-year-old winger has notched just five points. Given his offensive limitations, Lafferty's expected absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.