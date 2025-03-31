Sam Lafferty News: Finds twine in return

Lafferty scored a goal and dished out three hits in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

Lafferty's return from a four-game absence with a groin injury was productive from his fourth-line role. He tallied the fourth goal of the game for the Sabres off a helper from Connor Clifton. Lafferty now has three goals and six points across 51 appearances this season. The 30-year-old right winger has taken a step back offensively this year after setting a career high of 13 goals a season ago. While it is best to fade Lafferty in most fantasy formats, Buffalo's combination of playing without pressure and their recent surge in the offensive zone could give the winger some value if he can become a consistent contributor on the scoresheet.