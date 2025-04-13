Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Malinski headshot

Sam Malinski News: Bends twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Malinski scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

The Avalanche are down four defensemen between rest and injuries. Malinski stepped up to fill the void, leading the team with 23:46 of ice time in Saturday's contest, which was still close despite the Avalanche's numerous missing pieces. Malinski has scored twice in the last four games, and he has five goals, 14 points, 112 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-9 rating over 75 appearances this season. He'll likely see a big role again in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Ducks.

Sam Malinski
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now