Sam Malinski News: Bends twine in loss

Malinski scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

The Avalanche are down four defensemen between rest and injuries. Malinski stepped up to fill the void, leading the team with 23:46 of ice time in Saturday's contest, which was still close despite the Avalanche's numerous missing pieces. Malinski has scored twice in the last four games, and he has five goals, 14 points, 112 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-9 rating over 75 appearances this season. He'll likely see a big role again in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Ducks.