Sam Malinski headshot

Sam Malinski News: Puts up assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Malinski logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Malinski again led the Avalanche with 25:15 of ice time. He's played well in a larger role over the last two games, earning a goal and an assist in that span, but he'll likely be back in the bottom four to begin the playoffs, as Cale Makar and Devon Toews will be back from their time off. Malinski had 15 points, 115 shots on net, 107 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-8 rating across 76 outings in the regular season. He should be favored to stay in the lineup over Erik Johnson during the postseason.

Sam Malinski
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
