Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Scores goal in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Couturier scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Couturier's tally brought the Flyers within a goal at 17:24 of the third period, but they couldn't net an equalizer. This was his first goal since March 4, and he was limited to two helpers over seven outings between tallies. The 32-year-old center has not been immune from the Flyers' scoring struggles lately, making him a risky fantasy option at best. He's produced 11 goals, 33 points, 121 shots on net, 43 hits, 39 blocked shots, 37 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 67 appearances in 2024-25.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
