Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan Injury: Timeline extended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Monahan (wrist) is not expected back until late March, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Monahan has been skating for a while, which should help him hit the ground running once his wrist injury is healed. Once given the all-clear, the 30-year-old center should reclaim a top-six role for the Jackets in addition to linking back up with one of the power-play units. Until then, Adam Fantilli will continue to see big minutes on the first line.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
