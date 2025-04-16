Seth Jarvis News: Resting in penultimate game

Jarvis (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Canadiens.

With the Hurricanes locked into the second spot in the Metropolitan Division, Jarvis is one of several Hurricanes players who will take the regular season's penultimate game off ahead of the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes play the second part of the back-to-back Thursday, so fantasy managers should be watching carefully for Carolina's lineup for the finale as well. If this is it for Jarvis, he finishes his regular season matching his career high of 67 points on 32 goals and 35 assists.