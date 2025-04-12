Shane Pinto News: Scores two goals Friday

Pinto scored two goals in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Pinto was wildly efficient ahead of this game since he found the back of the net with his two shots, and he's now scored four times across his last five contests. The 24-year-old, who usually operates as a bottom-six forward, is not known for being a reliable scoring weapon, but he's matched his best goal and point outputs of his career with this performance. He's up to 35 points (20 goals, 15 helpers) in 67 appearances in 2024-25 with three games left in the regular season.