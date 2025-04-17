Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 17

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has reached the end of the road, as the regular season wraps up Thursday with seven games. There is nearly zero drama heading into the finales, as all of the playoff spots are spoken for, and all of the seeding is basically determined for the postseason. However, we can still bet on the games, and that's exactly what we'll do! We'll try to build a bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $1,500 in bonus bets.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Thursday, April 17

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators

The Hurricanes (47-29-5) meet the Senators (44-30-7) in a battle of two playoff-bound teams in Canada's capital city at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Bench boss Rod Brind'Amour can't be happy with the play of his team down the stretch. The Canes have been locked into the second spot in the Metropolitan Division for over a week now, and they've played uninspired, losing hockey. Carolina is 1-5-1 in the past seven games since April 4, with the lone outlier a 7-3 outburst against the Rangers on April 12, a team headed for the couch.

Carolina has managed to score two or fewer goals in four of the past six games, and it has really struggled on the road. The Canes are 1-4-1 in the past six road matchups, averaging just 2.8 goals per game (GPG) in that span, while getting outscored 31-17 over that stretch.

The Hurricanes have had issues on the road all season, going just 16-20-4 away from the crazy Caniacs of Lenovo Center. This is a Stanley Cup contender on home ice, and barely a playoff team on the road. The Jekyll and Hyde act has gotten old for the aforementioned Caniacs, who are thirsty for a deep run into the postseason. However, it appears a first- or second-round exit is likely afoot again this time around, barring a dramatic or unexpected change in road play.

The Senators are also headed for the postseason, claiming the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They'll kick off a series with the Atlantic Division-winning Maple Leafs, as those Ontario-based teams party like it's 2004. That's the last time they met in the postseason.

Ottawa is 5-1-1 in the past seven games, while going 7-2-2 across the previous 11 matchups. The Over is on a 4-0 run, too, with the Sens going for 3.5 goals per game (GPG) during that span, while allowing 3.5 GPG.

In two prior meetings with the Hurricanes, the Senators have had a pair of shutouts, both in Raleigh. Carolina won 4-0 on Nov. 16 behind Spencer Martin, while the Sens returned the favor with a 3-0 blanking behind a 32-save shutout from Linus Ullmark on Dec. 13. Shane Pinto scored a pair of goals, including the game-winning tally and an empty-net goal for insurance. Ullmark (24-14-3, 2.67 GAA, .911 SV%, 4 SO) is confirmed to start for the home side.

The Canes' woes are hard to ignore on the road, so we'll back the Sens, especially since Carolina just played last night in Montreal. Also, based on Ottawa's play lately, let's go Over.

Senators ML (-130 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-120 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

The Flames (40-27-14) and Kings (48-24-9) meet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the finale at 9:30 p.m. ET. It's the very last game of the regular season as well.

It's your last chance to see the Flames this season, as their postseason hopes were snuffed out Tuesday despite a tremendous 5-4 comeback win in a shootout against the Pacific Division-champion Golden Knights. The Flames are 5-0-2 in their past seven games and would have been dangerous in the postseason if they had they qualified.

The Kings had a spirited 6-5 win in Seattle on Tuesday, and they outscored the Kraken and Oilers 11-5 in a quick two-game road trip before this home finale. Los Angeles has locked up the second spot in the Pacific, ahead of the aforementioned Oilers, and those two rivals will renew acquaintances this weekend in a first-round playoff series.

Los Angeles has won four in a row, and eight of the past nine games, but the team could power it down a bit with nothing to play for, and no reason to risk injury to key components.

Dan Vladar (11-11-6, 2.86 GAA, .895 SV%, 2 SO) is likely to go for the Flames, while it wouldn't be shocking to see the Kings go a different direction than Darcy Kuemper, resting up goalie No. 1.

The Kings are likely to be without Joel Edmundson due to an upper-body injury, so Jacob Moverare will likely draw in again. Mikey Anderson and Drew Doughty rested in Seattle, and it wouldn't be shocking to see them sit again. Anze Kopitar also rested in Seattle, as did Quinton Byfield. Don't be surprised to see a skeleton crew again.

Let's side with the Flames as they look to finish on a high note. Speaking of high, that's where we'll go with the total, too.

Flames ML (+140 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1325 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Senators ML (-130) vs. Hurricanes

Over 5.5 (-120) - Senators vs. Hurricanes

Over 5.5 (-115) - Flames at Kings

Flames ML (+135) at Kings

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+315 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Senators ML (-130) vs. Hurricanes

Flames ML (+135) at Kings

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+242 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-120) - Senators vs. Hurricanes

Over 5.5 (-115) - Flames at Kings

- * Never risk so much on a singular bet, only as part of a Same-Game (SGP) or multi-leg parlay, especially with promos or boosts.