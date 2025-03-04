Sidney Crosby News: Plucks apple in loss

Crosby notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Crosby is on a four-game point streak, earning a goal and five assists in that span. The 37-year-old had a hand in Rickard Rakell's game-tying tally late in the second period. For the season, Crosby remains outstanding on a weak team, racking up 66 points, 177 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-25 rating through 62 appearances while filling his usual top-line role.