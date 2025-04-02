NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, April 2

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Sebastian Aho Over 2.5 Shots vs. Washington - 7:00 p.m. ET

Aho has reached this mark in each of his last three contests, and he put up a combined eight shots in his previous two tilts with the Capitals. The risk is that the Caps have tightened things up defensively of late, allowing just 25.4 shots per game in March. Still, Aho is the driver of the Hurricanes' offense and is capable of generating plenty of opportunities.

Auston Matthews Under 3.5 Shots vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. ET

It may seem unwise to bet against Matthews too often, and while I generally agree, the statistics point to the under in this one. For starters, the world-class center has only reached this mark in two of his last six outings, as four shots is definitely a tall task for any player. Additionally, despite injuries/suspensions on their blue line, the Panthers are allowing the second fewest shots per game since the start of March at just 23.6 -- surpassed only by the surging Blues (23.4). While the shot volume hasn't necessarily been there of late, the points are still flowing, so if you really want to back Matthews, consider taking over 0.5 points (Goblin) or over 1.5 points (Demon). I just don't trust the high shot mark in this one.

Nathan MacKinnon Over 10 Faceoff Wins at Chicago - 9:30 p.m. ET

Only three players -- Nico Hischier, Sidney Crosby and Dylan Larkin -- have taken more faceoffs this season than MacKinnon, so from a pure volume standpoint, he should be capable of reaching this mark. He's also gotten there in four straight, though one of those was a push at 10. He's a shade under 50 percent this season (49.9 to be exact), but as a group, the Blackhawks are the second-worst team in the league in faceoff win percentage at just 45.2 and are without their best faceoff taker, Jason Dickinson (wrist).

