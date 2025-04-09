Sidney Crosby News: Power-play goal in blowout win

Crosby scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Crosby has racked up 12 goals and nine assists over 14 games since March 9. The 37-year-old just won't stop, and his goal Tuesday was ultimately all the Penguins needed in a lopsided win avenging their loss in Chicago on Sunday. He's now at 31 goals, 87 points (25 on the power play), 219 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-21 rating across 77 appearances this season. This is the fourth time in his career he's scored at least eight game-winners in a campaign.