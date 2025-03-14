Simon Nemec News: Scores game-winner Thursday
Nemec scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
Nemec was scratched for the previous two games, but he replaced Dennis Cholowski in the lineup Thursday. The 21-year-old Nemec came up clutch with the game-winning tally at 8:25 of the third period. While he saw just 9:58 of ice time, the blueliner has a chance to carve out a regular role for himself over the last month of the regular season. Nemec has been limited to two points with 12 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances this season. He should play a fair amount since Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) and Dougie Hamilton (lower body) are both done for the regular season.
