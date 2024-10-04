NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

As a reminder, this column will highlight players available in no more than 50 percent of Yahoo! leagues, though there will be exceptions.

By now, you've either drafted or are getting ready to do so. While the star players are well-known, fantasy championships are often won with the help of a few underappreciated performers. Those who supplement the scoring or fill in across multiple categories. The ones facing favorable positions due to roster placement, production, and/or injury.

(Rostered rates as of Oct. 4)

Forwards

Gabriel Vilardi, WPG (Yahoo: 40%): Kudos to Vilardi for appearing in back-to-back debut columns. While that means he's good enough to recommend, there's the whole injury issue diminishing his outlook. Vilardi's 36 points from 47 games — including 14 on the power play — during his first season in Winnipeg represents an excellent haul. And the fact he regularly skates with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor in prime scoring situations only enhances his value. Add Vilardi now and prepare for any absences. And if he can mainly remain healthy, you'll be reaping the rewards.

Dylan Guenther, UTA (Yahoo: 39%): Wherever Guenther has played, he's been able to score. He maintained that trend through parts of two seasons with the Coyotes, accumulating 24 goals and 26 assists over 78 outings alongside 174 shots and 19 PPPs. Fresh off an eight-year extension, Guenther will be asked to occupy a larger role within an up-and-coming Utah side. Expect a bit of regression due to his brief NHL history, though he's projected to exceed 50 points and maybe even reach 60.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY (Yahoo: 29%): Huberdeau's time in Calgary has been underwhelming as he combined for fewer points across two seasons (107) than he did in his final year with the Panthers (115). But there's optimism based on a solid run from his last 46 contests where he produced 37 points, 16 of those coming with the extra man. Huberdeau will continue holding a significant role in the top-six and the first power play while firing plenty of pucks on net, where he'll be asked to do more for the Flames, who lost a couple key forwards in recent months.

Jake Neighbours, STL (Yahoo: 26%): Neighbours broke out with 27 goals and 11 assists during his first full season while eventually ascending to the lead man-advantage, where he tallied 14 points. He's ready to build on those totals atop the depth chart by logging more minutes and being surrounded by excellent linemates. Neighbours can also be of service for non-scoring functions after notching 145 shots and 138 hits. He's still only 22, so it'll be fun to watch his development the next couple years.

Leo Carlsson, ANH (Yahoo: 20%): Carlsson was immediately expected to deliver after being taken second overall last summer. That didn't completely materialize as he was forced out twice due to injuries, though 29 points in 55 games on an 18:07 average is pretty impressive for a teenager. Year two sees Carlsson start off as Anaheim's No. 1 center in all attacking areas on a front line consisting of a few veterans and some promising youth who haven't yet reached their potential. Assuming he can remain healthy, it wouldn't be a shock if he reached the 50-point mark and regularly skated 20 minutes.

Casey Mittelstadt, COL (Yahoo: 19%): Just as Mittelstadt was finding his groove in Buffalo, he was shipped to the Avs in March for Bowen Byram. It didn't take long to get it going with his new club, as he would go on to record seven goals and 12 assists through the final 29 appearances. With a couple Colorado forwards absent, Mittelstadt is ready to participate on the elite PP1 also featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar. And even if that doesn't stick, he'll still retain fantasy value due to placement and production.

Anthony Duclair, NYI (Yahoo: 15%): Speaking of favorable situations, Duclair's set to start his stint with the Islanders beside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat on the first line. Even if he's separated from the duo on the power play — which early reports claim — there's enough from his history that says he'll land somewhere in the 40-to-50-point mark. And for someone available in 85 percent of Yahoo! leagues, that represents a nice return.

Andrew Mangiapane, WAS (Yahoo: 6%): Mangiapane was expected to maintain a similar scoring level after posting 35 goals and 20 assists three seasons ago. His 43 and 40 points in the two years since aren't terrible, yet he was doing less from similar man-advantage opportunities. A change of scenery was granted in June when Mangiapane was traded to Washington. If a move wasn't enough motivation to do well, how about potentially being a part of NHL history? Based on current lines, Mangiapane will get to work next to Alex Ovechkin on both even-strength and PP as The Great 8 chases down the all-time goal record.

Defensemen

Justin Faulk, STL (Yahoo: 39%): Torey Krug will be gone for all of 2024-25 after undergoing ankle surgery last month. That leaves a huge hole to fill when it comes to minutes and points, with Faulk selected to assume an even larger workload. He's been reliable the last three seasons in St. Louis, totaling 127 points, 495 shots, 344 hits, and 345 blocks. Faulk is projected to quarterback the Blues' top power play and has done decently throughout his career in this role. Scott Perunovich may eventually take over on the lead unit, though Faulk produces enough across the board to merit more consideration.

Brandt Clarke/Jordan Spence, LA (Yahoo: 27%/2%): The Kings also need others to step up due to a significant blueline absence as Drew Doughty may not be back until the New Year after suffering a preseason ankle injury. Clarke seems the obvious choice to cover on PP1 due to recent stats and pedigree, yet he's only logged eight NHL games so far. Spence has already completed a full season where he contributed two goals and 22 assists in limited ice time (14:26 average). If you're looking for offense and man-advantage help, Clarke's your man, but don't be surprised to see Spence register sufficient numbers in multiple categories.

Adam Boqvist, FLA (Yahoo: 9%): Brandon Montour left for a big contract in Seattle, thereby vacating the 106 points and nearly 24 minutes a night across the last two years. There was also his involvement as the QB on the top power play, a role Aaron Ekblad was initially penciled in for. The latest buzz has Boqvist as the one who'll handle the job for the opener, and that would be a great place to be alongside Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe. The main issue with the former Blue Jacket is staying in the lineup having frequently been injured over his career. But if Boqvist can slide his way into that elite group and stay healthy, he should net sufficient scoring.

Simon Nemec, NJ (Yahoo: 4%): Since being drafted second overall in 2022, Nemec performed well in the AHL and didn't look out of place with the Devils as a rookie. Luke Hughes gets more of the press when it comes to their young D-men, though he'll be sidelined for up to two months with a shoulder issue. In the meantime, Nemec will pick up work on PP2 while being a regular the entire campaign skating around 19-20 minutes in all areas and posting somewhere in the high-20/low-30 point range.

Goaltenders

Joonas Korpisalo, BOS (Yahoo: 50%): The Jeremy Swayman contract situation is an obvious distraction for the Bruins, one that could drag on for longer than anyone would like. That leaves Korpisalo as Boston's No. 1, which doesn't sound like a promising proposition considering his 3.27 GAA and .890 save percentage last season as the Sens' lead. But as he's on a club boasting a top-5 defense — including new signee Nikita Zadorov — there's the opportunity to pick up a few wins and post solid stats until Swayman returns.

Sam Montembeault, MON (Yahoo: 33%): Last year's goaltending logjam in Montreal was ultimately resolved at the trade deadline when Jake Allen was sent to Jersey, leaving Montembeault and Cayden Primeau as the tandem. While the latter managed better numbers the final few months (2.81/.916 vs. 3.27/.903), Montembeault appeared in 10 more games and faced significantly more shots (average of 33 vs. 28) while looking more confident than previous seasons. The Habs will endure their share of defensive woes, though Montembeault should be able to carry the load while helping in leagues that count saves.