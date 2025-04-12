Tanner Pearson News: Registers helper

Pearson produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Pearson has two helpers over his last four contests. The 32-year-old winger is stuck in a fourth-line role, but he remains in the lineup regularly. He's up to 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) while adding 105 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-4 rating across 76 appearances. His ability to play a variety of roles should help Pearson stay in the lineup for the postseason.