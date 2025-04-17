Fantasy Hockey
Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward News: Scores in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 11:17pm

Ward scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Ward's goal was the lone highlight for the Kings in this loss. The 27-year-old was able to cash in on one of his many chances Thursday to break up Dan Vladar's shutout bid. This was Ward's NHL debut, but he'll likely be back with AHL Ontario soon as the Reign prepare for a playoff run.

Taylor Ward
Los Angeles Kings
