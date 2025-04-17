Taylor Ward News: Set to make NHL debut

Head coach Jim Hiller said that Ward will be called up by the Kings on Thursday to make his NHL debut during the team's regular-season finale against Calgary, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Ward has made 65 appearances for AHL Ontario this season, recording 12 goals, 14 assists and 61 PIM. The Kings are expected to rest several players ahead of the postseason Thursday, so Ward will be able to get his first taste of NHL action before presumably returning to the minors.