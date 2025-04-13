Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko Injury: Out for remainder of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Demko (illness) won't be in the lineup for the rest of the regular season, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports Sunday.

After missing Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota, Demko won't play in Monday's home matchup against San Jose and Wednesday's home game versus Vegas. Kevin Lankinen and Nikita Tolopilo could split the final two games of the Canucks' season. Demko will conclude the 2024-25 campaign with a 10-8-3 record, one shutout, a 2.90 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 23 appearances.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
