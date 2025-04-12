Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko Injury: Slated to miss Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Demko is expected to miss Saturday's home game against Minnesota because of an illness, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Demko has a 10-8-3 record, 2.90 GAA and .889 save percentage in 23 appearances in 2024-25. His slated absence would explain why Vancouver summoned goaltender Nikita Tolopilo from AHL Abbotsford as an emergency recall. Vancouver hasn't announced who will start versus the Wild, but Tolopilo will likely serve as the understudy to Kevin Lankinen.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
