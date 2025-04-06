T.J. Brodie News: Crowded out of lineup

Brodie was scratched for the 17th game in a row Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Brodie had an assist in a March 1 win over the Ducks, but he hasn't been in the lineup since. The Blackhawks already looked to be pivoting to evaluation mode at the time. Since then, Artyom Levshunov and Kevin Korchinski were called up from AHL Rockford and Sam Rinzel was signed out of the University of Minnesota. Connor Murphy was the only veteran blueliner in the lineup Sunday, and it seems unlikely Brodie will get the nod over fellow scratches Louis Crevier or Ethan Del Mastro should the Blackhawks mix things up over their last five games. Brodie is under contract for 2025-26, but he could be limited to part-time duties if he's not bought out to make room for younger players.