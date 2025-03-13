Tom Wilson News: Slated to play Thursday
Wilson (mouth) is expected to play Thursday versus Los Angeles, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Wilson registered two assists Tuesday before exiting the game because of a large gash on his upper lip. He'll likely serve on the Capitals' top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. The 30-year-old Wilson has 29 goals, 54 points, 63 PIM and 186 hits in 64 outings in 2024-25.
