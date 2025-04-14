Trent Frederic Injury: In doubt for Game 1

Frederic (ankle) is questionable ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports Monday.

Frederic's timeline will see him miss the final two regular-season contests against the Kings and Sharks on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. All told, the 27-year-old center will have played just once in the team's previous 25 contests. Even once given the all-clear, Frederic will likely be stuck in a bottom-six role, limiting his fantasy value.