NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9

There are five games on the docket, starting with Tampa Bay hosting Toronto at 7 p.m. ET. There are also games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (the Rangers hosting Philadelphia), 8 p.m. (San Jose in Minnesota) and two at 10 p.m. (St. Louis in Edmonton, Calgary in Anaheim). Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations to help you out tonight.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto is set to play in the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday, so fatigue might be a factor, especially given that Toronto is on the road. The Rangers and Anaheim are rested, but both squads are also scheduled to play Thursday, which might influence those teams' lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. TOR ($8,000): Even if the Leafs were rested, Toronto would still have a tough time against Vasilevskiy. The 30-year-old has a 7-2-0 record, 1.33 GAA and .944 save percentage across his past nine appearances. He's also been fantastic at home this year, posting a 25-6-2 record, 1.85 GAA and .936 save percentage in 33 starts, so the game being held at Amalie Arena gives him a distinctive edge.

Jordan Binnington, STL at EDM ($7,200): Binnington has won his past seven starts while allowing 13 goals on 189 shots (.931 save percentage). That gives him a 27-21-4 record, 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage in 53 appearances this campaign. Edmonton is typically a difficult opponent, but the Oilers might be without some or all of forwards Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body) and Trent Frederic (ankle), as well as defensemen Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (lower body), so they likely won't be anywhere close to full strength.

VALUE PLAYS

Yanni Gourde, TBL vs. TOR ($4,700): Gourde is on a three-game scoring streak, supplying a goal and three points across that span. He's been solid since joining Tampa Bay, supplying a goal and 11 points in 16 outings compared to six goals and 17 points across 36 appearances with the Kraken prior to the trade.

Marcus Foligno, MIN vs. SJS ($4,000): Foligno has two goals and four points over his past five outings. He isn't a major offensive contributor, but sometimes he gets on runs like his current one. Foligno has a decent shot of extending his run against the Sharks, who rank last in goals allowed per game with 3.74.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Brayden Point (C - $8,000), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,100), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,800)

Kucherov will enter tonight's action amid a 12-game scoring streak in which he's supplied six goals and 17 points. He's up to 115 points (34 goals) as he battles with Nathan MacKinnon (116 points) for the Art Ross Trophy.

Point is also red hot, contributing nine goals and 13 points over his past nine outings, giving him 41 markers and 79 points in 72 appearances this season. Guentzel rounds out the line with 38 goals and 77 points in 76 games, including four goals and nine points over his past six outings.

Simply put, there's a lot to like about this line. There aren't many other trios featuring this much collective talent or this much recent production.

DEFENSEMEN

Cam Fowler, STL at EDM ($5,400): Fowler has two goals and nine points across his last seven appearances. He needs just two more points to reach the 40-point milestone for the third time over the past four seasons.

Ryan McDonagh, TBL vs. TOR ($4,800): McDonagh has a goal and seven points over his past seven outings. His assist Monday was his 30th point of the campaign, making this the eighth season of his career that the 35-year-old has reached that milestone.

