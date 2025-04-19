Trent Frederic Injury: Likely available for Game 1

Frederic (ankle) appears to be probable for Game 1 of Edmonton's first-round series versus Los Angeles on Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Frederic hasn't been in the lineup since April 5. He had eight goals, 15 points, 44 PIM and 157 hits across 58 regular-season appearances between Boston and Edmonton in 2024-25. If Frederic is an option against the Kings, he might serve on the fourth line, potentially replacing Kasperi Kapanen or Mattias Janmark.