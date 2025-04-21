Trent Frederic News: Available for Game 1 in LA

Frederic (ankle) will return to the lineup against the Kings on Monday in Game 2, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Frederic will slot in on the third line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jeff Skinner. Frederic's physicality will be a welcomed addition to the bottom six -- he has racked up 70 hits in 22 career playoff games with the Bruins, in addition to three goals, two assists and a plus-5 rating.